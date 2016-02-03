BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
Feb 3 (Reuters) -
* Unia labour union says demands job guarantees for workers at Syngenta in Switzerland after ChemChina takeover agreed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.