March 16 Raiffeisen Bank International Says in presentation slides:

* Polish sales process continues despite headwinds (bank levy and chf portfolio)

* Raiffeisen bank international says in russia central bank decreased minimum total capital requirement from 10% to 8%

* Raiffeisen bank Int'l says eur 77 mn charge for mandatory chf loan conversion in croatia booked in fy 2015

* Raiffeisen bank international says framework for chf separation to be agreed with polish regulator, timeline for sale/ipo dependent on market conditions

* Raiffeisen bank international says in russia nim remains well above 5%

* Raiffeisen bank international says in russia elevated provisioning ratio of 2.14%, stable npl coverage ratio of 75.6% (versus 74.1% end 2014)

* Raiffeisen bank international says in russia net provisioning for impairment losses of eur 0.2 bn in 2015, coverage ratio of 75.6%

* Raiffeisen bank interest'l says group oil and gas portfolio exposure eur 4.96 bn, of which eur 2.41 bn on balance sheet

* Raiffeisen bank interest'l says vast majority of chf loan portfolio conversion in croatia expected in q1/2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)