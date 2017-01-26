Jan 26 Actelion
* Ceo says new research company to concentrate on
development, focus on research for 1-2 years
* Ceo says new company to have about 600 employees
* Ceo says not sure of success of new company, but "very
confident"
* Ceo says new company will start with $1 billion in cash,
14 investigational products
* Ceo says hopes to collaborate with j&j on products from
new research and development company that he will head
* Ceo says says will get potential royalties from ms drug,
antibiotic from j&j
* Ceo says did not speak with shareholder rudolf maag about
transaction, "he has read about the deal this morning. I think
he's going to like it."
* Cfo says says source of cash in new company will be j&j
equity stake, cash spun off from actelion demerger into new
company
* Ceo says nearly no overlap of companies to cause antitrust
concerns
* CEO says "With this structure it was not difficult. It's
always emotional but it's not difficult. Because frankly it's a
good solution for everybody."
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by John Miller)