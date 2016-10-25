UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 25 Syngenta AG
* Syngenta ceo says expects updated feedback from u.s. FTC on chemchina deal in next few days - conference call
* Syngenta ceo says ready to file for deal approval in u.s. After getting more feedback from ftc
* Syngenta cfo says too soon to discuss 2016 dividend
* Syngenta ceo says seen no problems with Chinese approval of chemchina transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: