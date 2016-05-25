May 25 Novartis

* Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez says no change in approach to Roche stake, which is financial investment, will look at opportuinities that arise

* CEO says would potentially exit roche stake without getting a premium, if the opportunity were right

* Ceo says biosimilars taking longer than expected, due to legal obstacles

* Novartis ceo says recognised 2 years ago had to shift company compliance culture, is eliminating speaker programmes for some mature products

* Cfo Says First Priority Organic Growth, Then Grow Dividend In Swiss Francs, Then Bolt On acquisitions, then share buybacks