June 14 (Reuters) -

* UEFA says disciplinary board fines Russian Football Union 150,000 euros over Marseille incidents

* UEFA says panel imposes a suspended disqualification of the Russian national team from UEFA Euro 2016 for the crowd disturbances

* UEFA says suspension will be lifted if incidents of a similar nature to crowd disturbances happen inside stadium at any remaining matches of Russian team during the tournament Source text for Eikon: Further coverage: [nL8N19629T ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)