June 16 Swiss National Bank's Jordan speaking to
Bloomberg TV
* Swiss National Bank's Jordan Says Do Not Have Any Specific
Exchange Rate Target, Goal Is To Have Stabilizing Impact If
There's A Vote For Brexit
* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says hard to say where is the
limit on negative rates, at a certain point people would take
cash out of banks but we don't observe any of that at the moment
* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says there is no incentive
for banks to take cash out SNB because of SNB rules
* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says has full confidence in
Mark Carney, don't have to give any advice over BOE's reaction
to a vote for brexit
(Reporting By Zurich newsroom)