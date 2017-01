July 21 (Reuters) -

* Lafargeholcim says receives approval for simplified group structure in india

* Lafargeholcim says through intragroup restructuring, lafargeholcim will increase its shareholding in ambuja to 61.14 percent and ambuja in turn will acquire lafargeholcim's 50.05 percent stake in acc limited. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)