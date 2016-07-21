July 21 (Reuters) -
* ABB CEO Spiesshofer says brexit, turkey, france have
dampened european momentum
* ABB ceo spiesshofer says we are living in highly volatile
world
* ABB ceo spiesshofer says we are well on way to delivering
on strategy
* ABB ceo spiesshofer says making solid progress on power
grids review
* ABB ceo spiesshofer says tranformation is progressing
* ABB ceo spiesshofer says has construction collaboration
with cevian
* ABB ceo spiesshofer says will deliver result of powergrid
review in 2016 as planned
