Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Geberit CEO Christian Buhl says demand in German construction market is sustainable because of low interest rates, economic growth, population increase

* Geberit CEO says too early to say if France, Italy recovery is sustainable

* Geberit CEO says believes company can outperform the construction market

* Geberit CEO says share buybacks not being discussed, priority to pay down debt

* Geberit CEO says cautious on UK but sees no short term impact of Brexit; weakened sterling affects profitability of UK business