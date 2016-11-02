Nov 2 Barry Callebaut Ag

* Barry callebaut ceo says phasing-out of less profitable contracts in cocoa business well advanced, might take another quarter

* Barry callebaut cfo says expects slight surplus of cocoa bean supply versus demand in 2016/17, reasonably good main crop in west africa

* Barry callebaut cfo says raised dividend to demonstrate confidence in business, doesn't reflect future payout strategy

* Barry callebaut cfo says expects recovery in combined cocoa ratio, with positive impact on profitability in particular in h2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)