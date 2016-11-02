UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 2 Barry Callebaut Ag
* Barry callebaut ceo says phasing-out of less profitable contracts in cocoa business well advanced, might take another quarter
* Barry callebaut cfo says expects slight surplus of cocoa bean supply versus demand in 2016/17, reasonably good main crop in west africa
* Barry callebaut cfo says raised dividend to demonstrate confidence in business, doesn't reflect future payout strategy
* Barry callebaut cfo says expects recovery in combined cocoa ratio, with positive impact on profitability in particular in h2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources