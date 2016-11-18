UPDATE 2-LVMH sounds note of caution after turning in record results
* CEO says cognac, Louis Vuitton stocks are low (adds CEO comments from news conference)
Nov 18 LafargeHolcim Ltd CEO Eric Olsen told a media call:
* inquiry into Syrian operations and possible Islamic State financing links will take several months; will take appropriate measures when investigation completed.
* He is very confident in the U.S. Due to infrastructure spending, housing market revival
* expects net debt to fall to 13.3 billion sfr by end of 2016
* sees a number of markets with earnings growth potential, including Nigeria
* sees real opportunity to pay special dividend
* studying new brand name for company and considering alternatives
* confident can reach 7 billion Sfr ebitda by 2018 - would need mid-teen percent growth to get there
* keeps active portfolio management, might still divest from one or two countries
* company will have full synergies of the merger by end of 2017
* believes company can grow while reducing capex spending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)
* CEO says cognac, Louis Vuitton stocks are low (adds CEO comments from news conference)
ZURICH, Jan 26 Moody's cut Novartis's debt rating outlook on Thursday to negative from stable, saying the Swiss drugmaker's borrowing capacity would be weakened by its debt-financed share buyback at a time of stagnating sales.
ZURICH, Jan 26 UBS Swiss head Martin Blessing said on Thursday the bank's biggest challenge this year will be keeping up decent returns.