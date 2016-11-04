Nov 4 Lafargeholcim Ltd

* LafargeHolcim CEO says pricing fully recovered from 2015 levels

* LafargeHolcim CEO says prices rose 0.3 percent in 3q, sees scope for further price rises

* CEO says strong monsoon in India good for business in rest of the year.

* Dividend will be focus at capital markets day on Nov. 18.

* CEO says UK business performing "reasonably," watching situation closely Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)