UPDATE 4-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds fund manager, analyst, updates shares)
Nov 4 Lafargeholcim Ltd
* LafargeHolcim CEO says pricing fully recovered from 2015 levels
* LafargeHolcim CEO says prices rose 0.3 percent in 3q, sees scope for further price rises
* CEO says strong monsoon in India good for business in rest of the year.
* Dividend will be focus at capital markets day on Nov. 18.
* CEO says UK business performing "reasonably," watching situation closely Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds fund manager, analyst, updates shares)
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.