BRIEF-Freshii announces purchase of MHD LLC
* Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement
ZURICH, June 9 Johnson & Johnson said Friday's approval of its proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech company Actelion by the European Commission meant all regulatory approvals required to complete the $30 billion deal have been received.
The U.S. company said it expects settlement of the all-cash public tender offer by its Swiss subsidiary, Janssen Holding, on June 16.
EU antitrust regulators approved on Friday Johnson & Johnson's planned purchase of Actelion subject to conditions intended to ensure clinical development of insomnia drugs were unaffected. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement
* Says tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2017
* Sears Canada seeks creditor protection to pursue restructuring plan