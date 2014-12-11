CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats from 2-week high as post-Fed rally fades

(Adds analyst quote, updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3347, or 74.92 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 28 at C$1.3277 * Bond prices fall across a steeper yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 16 The Canadian dollar retreated on Thursday from an earlier fresh two-week high against its U.S. counterpart as a rally triggered by the Federal Reserve's outlook for interest rate hikes faded. On Wednesday, the loonie rallied the m