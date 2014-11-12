ATHENS Nov 12 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros of three-month treasury bills on Wednesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 1.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale in October - the lowest funding cost since January 2010, when the debt agency sold three-month treasury paper at 1.67 percent.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.41, down from 2.48 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday's auction will be November 14. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)