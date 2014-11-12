UK lawmakers reject attempt to give parliament greater say over Brexit terms
LONDON, March 13 British lawmakers on Monday voted against an attempt to give parliament more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from European Union.
ATHENS Nov 12 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros of three-month treasury bills on Wednesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 1.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale in October - the lowest funding cost since January 2010, when the debt agency sold three-month treasury paper at 1.67 percent.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.41, down from 2.48 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday's auction will be November 14. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
WASHINGTON, March 13 With Republicans bracing for a nonpartisan report that could show their healthcare plan taking away medical insurance from many Americans, President Donald Trump played cheerleader on Monday for the proposal ahead of a tough fight in Congress.
SAO PAULO, March 13 French group Vinci SA has submitted bids to operate at least two of four Brazilian airports in a government auction this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, without detailing which airports.