BRIEF-First BanCorp announces sale of PREPA loan
* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves
FRANKFURT Nov 21 Banks will return 8.5 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week after it started offering them new four-year loans at cheap rates.
The Nov. 26 repayment is more than the almost 2 billion euros banks repaid this week and more than the 3.5 billion euros money market traders polled by Reuters had expected.
Banks are returning funds they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out funding strains at the height of the debt crisis. The ECB started offering them new long-term loans in September and will hand out another tranche on Dec. 11.
Banks still hold just under 300 billion euros of the old crisis loans, and lenders are expected to move them into the new ECB loan facility before they mature in January and February.
For now though, it is still cheaper for banks to rely on the ECB's regular refinancing operations, where they can fund themselves at record low rates of 0.05 percent. They have to pay an additional 10 basis points for the new four-year loans.
As a result, the ECB's first offer of the new loans, known as TLTROs, fell flat, with banks taking just 82.6 billion euros, less than expected.
They can potentially borrow up to 400 billion euros in the September and December offers combined.
On Friday, the ECB said six banks would repay 903 million euros from the first LTRO on Nov. 26 and a further 12 banks would pay back a total 7.639 billion euros from the second LTRO.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260
Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622
Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065
Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250
Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094
Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311
Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363
Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857
Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431
Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815
Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130
Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932
Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330
Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675
Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586
Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359
Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202
Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218
Feb. 7, 2014 0.525 1.250
Feb. 14, 2014 0.790 0.230
Feb. 21, 2014 2.500 0.345
Feb. 28, 2014 0.510 2.502
March 7, 2014 3.133 8.268
March 14, 2014 4.995 5.080
March 21, 2014 6.411 12.498
March 28, 2014 0.175 1.383
April 4, 2014 2.527 2.352
April 11, 2014 3.385 4.880
April 17, 2014 5.782 1.754
April 25, 2014 9.400 0.179
May 2, 2014 1.300 0.450
May 9, 2014 2.609 0.756
May 16, 2014 5.005 1.150
May 23, 2014 6.123 0.854
May 30, 2014 1.550 0.240
June 6, 2014 9.664 0.924
June 13, 2014 1.692 2.020
June 20, 2014 10.300 2.318
June 27, 2014 0.030 4.450
July 4, 2014 0.645 3.370
July 11, 2014 1.517 2.220
July 18, 2014 3.233 18.274
July 25, 2014 0.710 2.268
Aug. 1, 2014 0.200 3.010
Aug. 8, 2014 2.320 1.830
Aug. 15, 2014 0.300 2.561
Aug. 22, 2014 0.374 0.985
Aug. 29, 2014 1.838 1.671
Sept. 5, 2014 0.203 8.908
Sept. 12, 2014 2.600 3.375
Sept. 19, 2014 7.230 12.668
Sept. 26, 2014 2.172 2.697
Oct. 3, 2014 1.030 1.258
Oct. 10, 2014 1.715 4.140
Oct. 17, 2014 3.318 2.504
Oct. 24, 2014 0.300 5.361
Oct. 31, 2014 0.217 3.633
Nov. 7, 2014 3.901 2.531
Nov. 14, 2014 1.166 0.783
Nov. 21, 2014 0.903 7.639
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Nov. 13
89.132 196.131
(1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 13 University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic, an expert on housing issues and former senior economist at the Fed's Board of Governors, has been named the new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank.