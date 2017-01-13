Jan 13 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 0.6 percent in December from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

* Yuan-denominated imports rose 10.8 percent

* That produced a trade surplus of 275.42 billion yuan ($39.91 billion) in December

* Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Friday ($1 = 6.9004 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)