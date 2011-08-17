SHANGHAI Aug 17 German detergent and glue maker Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) sees half of its total revenue to come from emerging markets by 2015, as economic growth in the euro zone is expected to be subdued in coming years, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Henkel, which makes laundry detergent Persil and Schwarzkopf hair products, generates about 40 percent of its revenue from emerging countries currently.

To focus on fast-growing markets, Henkel hopes to increase the number employees based in emerging economies to 60 percent by 2015 from 53 percent now, Kasper Rorsted, Henkel's chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

"I think it is very severe what we are experiencing, in 2008 it was the debt crisis of the individual, in 2011 you have the debt crisis of the nation," Rorsted said.

"Europe as a zone for the next 5 to 10 years will have substantially lower growth rates than in the past, that has changed and the high growth rates will not come back."

He said the debt crisis has put pressure on its business and hopes to mitigate such risks by focusing more on countries such as China, Russia and Brazil.

