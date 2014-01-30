DUBAI Jan 30 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf Arab region's only listed bourse, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as trading volumes rose.

The firm, which owns majority-stake in sister bourse Nasdaq Dubai, made a net profit of 105.3 million dirhams ($28.67 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on full year figures provided by the company.

That compares with a net loss of 3.72 million dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2012.

One analyst estimated that DFM would make a quarterly profit of 57 million dirhams.

DFM said it made a full year net profit of 284.6 million dirhams, compared with a profit of 35.2 million dirhams in 2012.

The company's board has proposed a cash dividend of 5 percent for 2013.

DFM's shares gained 20.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, while the main share index rose 22 percent over the same period. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem)