DUBAI Jan 30 Dubai Financial Market
(DFM), the Gulf Arab region's only listed bourse, swung to a
fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as trading volumes rose.
The firm, which owns majority-stake in sister bourse Nasdaq
Dubai, made a net profit of 105.3 million dirhams ($28.67
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated
based on full year figures provided by the company.
That compares with a net loss of 3.72 million dirhams in the
fourth quarter of 2012.
One analyst estimated that DFM would make a quarterly profit
of 57 million dirhams.
DFM said it made a full year net profit of 284.6 million
dirhams, compared with a profit of 35.2 million dirhams in 2012.
The company's board has proposed a cash dividend of 5
percent for 2013.
DFM's shares gained 20.5 percent in the fourth quarter of
2013, while the main share index rose 22 percent over
the same period.
