May 15 Calatrava Capital SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 150,000 zlotys ($42,289.26) versus 235,000 zlotys year on year

* Q1 net loss is 94,000 zlotys versus profit of 1.1 million zlotys year on year ($1 = 3.5470 zlotys)