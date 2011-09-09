FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Institutional investors have
filed a lawsuit seeking 1.1 billion euros ($1.54 billion) from
Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), alleging market
manipulation, a spokesman for a court in Braunschweig said on
Friday.
"We can confirm a case has been filed," the spokesman said,
declining to comment further.
The case in Germany follows similar suits filed by investors
in the U.S.
German magazine Wirtschaftswoche was first to report that a
case had been filed on behalf of 41 institutional investors in
Germany.
($1 = 0.714 Euros)
(Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Edward Taylor)