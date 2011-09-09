FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Institutional investors have filed a lawsuit seeking 1.1 billion euros ($1.54 billion) from Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), alleging market manipulation, a spokesman for a court in Braunschweig said on Friday.

"We can confirm a case has been filed," the spokesman said, declining to comment further.

The case in Germany follows similar suits filed by investors in the U.S.

German magazine Wirtschaftswoche was first to report that a case had been filed on behalf of 41 institutional investors in Germany. ($1 = 0.714 Euros) (Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Edward Taylor)