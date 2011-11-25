STOCKHOLM Nov 25 The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, Ministry of Finance and Sweden's Central Bank said on Friday it published the capital ratios that will be advocated for the Swedish banks.

The capital adequacy requirements for the four major Swedish banking groups Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank should be at least 10 percent of their risk-weighted assets in equity Tier 1 capital from January 1 2013 and 12 percent from January 1 2015, according to a press release.

The requirements follow the definitions given in the Basel III Accord. These levels include a capital conservation buffer of 2.5 percent, but no countercyclical buffer.

The capital requirements are tougher than the minimum requirements in Basel III.

"This is to create more stable banks, prevent future crises and thus reduce the risk of costs for tax-payers", Sweden's Riksbank said in a statement.

"The major Swedish banks are well-capitalised and already close to the requirements proposed by Finansinspektionen, the Ministry of Finance and the Riksbank. The banks thus have good chances of attaining the proposed common equity Tier 1 capital ratios", it added.