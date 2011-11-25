STOCKHOLM Nov 25 The Swedish Financial
Supervisory Authority, Ministry of Finance and Sweden's Central
Bank said on Friday it published the capital ratios that will be
advocated for the Swedish banks.
The capital adequacy requirements for the four major Swedish
banking groups Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB
and Swedbank should be at least 10 percent
of their risk-weighted assets in equity Tier 1 capital from
January 1 2013 and 12 percent from January 1 2015, according to
a press release.
The requirements follow the definitions given in the Basel
III Accord. These levels include a capital conservation buffer
of 2.5 percent, but no countercyclical buffer.
The capital requirements are tougher than the minimum
requirements in Basel III.
"This is to create more stable banks, prevent future crises
and thus reduce the risk of costs for tax-payers", Sweden's
Riksbank said in a statement.
"The major Swedish banks are well-capitalised and already
close to the requirements proposed by Finansinspektionen, the
Ministry of Finance and the Riksbank. The banks thus have good
chances of attaining the proposed common equity Tier 1 capital
ratios", it added.