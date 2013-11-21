BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q4 revenue of $80.3 million
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 21 Idacorp Inc : * CEO J LaMont Keen to retire, leadership succession actions announced * Says appointed Darrel Anderson, Idacorp executive vice president to succeed
keen as president and CEO effective May 1, 2014 * Keen will remain on the Idacorp and Idaho power boards of directors after his
retirement. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Roper Technologies Inc - Crisci is currently vice president, finance and investor relations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S