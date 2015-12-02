SALMON, Idaho Dec 1 Planned Parenthood on Tuesday sued Idaho in federal court alleging two new laws unconstitutionally restrict access to abortions in the state by women seeking prescriptions via medical teleconference appointments for pills to end their pregnancies.

The measures were approved earlier this year by Idaho's Republican-led legislature and signed into law by Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter, also a Republican. The laws, bar physicians from using telemedicine to prescribe drugs for a medication abortion and require doctors to examine in person women seeking pills that terminate pregnancies. Physicians who violate the statutes could be charged with crimes or lose their medical licenses.

A regimen consisting of the medications mifepristone or misoprostol are used during the first 49 days of pregnancy to induce abortion. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says on its web page that it has received reports of serious adverse events, including several deaths, following medical abortion with the pills. Surgical abortions also carry risks.

Republican lawmakers said during debate over the two bills that the measures were needed to protect women's health.

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Boise, Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands argued the restrictions violate constitutional guarantees of equal protection under the law by forcing women in remote or rural areas to seek abortions later in pregnancy and travel farther and at greater risk to gain access to procedures or pharmaceuticals.

Banning use of telemedicine to prescribe abortion pills "will deny some women the method of abortion of their choice - or force them to forego an abortion entirely," Planned Parenthood said in legal documents.

The group is asking a federal judge to find the laws unconstitutional and to permanently bar the state from enforcing them.

The lawsuit names as defendants Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, prosecutors in the Idaho counties where Planned Parenthood operates three centers and the state Board of Medicine.

Wasden's spokesman said it was the state's policy not to comment on pending litigation.

