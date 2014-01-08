BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
JERUSALEM Jan 8 The new owners of debt-ridden Israeli conglomerate IDB Group have named Aharon Fogel as chairman, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Until September, Fogel had been chairman of Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings for 13 years.
Fogel's nomination still needs bondholder approval with a vote expected next week. Then, it would need final approval from a court which has overseen IDB's debt restructuring.
Fogel, a former director-general of the Finance Ministry, had been on a short list of names IDB's bondholders had submitted to the court last summer.
Control of IDB is being transferred to Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain and his Israeli partner Moti Ben-Moshe after the court this week approved their debt settlement that was widely backed by creditors.
Fogel would succeed Nochi Dankner, once one of Israel's most powerful businessmen.
IDB is one of 10 large business groups that control about 30 percent of the market value of Israel's public companies.
IDB controls Cellcom, Israel's biggest mobile phone operator, and leading supermarket chain Super-Sol, Clal Insurance and many other companies.
IDB Holding, which is at the top of the pyramid-style conglomerate, owes bondholders 2 billion Israeli shekels ($570 million) and its subsidiary IDB Development owes a further 5.8 billion. Once bondholders get their money, expected this month, IDB Holding will cease to exist.
($1 = 3.5080 Israeli shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: