JERUSALEM Dec 11 An Israeli court has ordered entrepreneur Motti Ben-Moshe to explain how he intends to finance a rescue plan for debt-ridden IDB Holding Corp .

Ben-Moshe is slated to appear before the court on Sunday, when a judge is expected to make a final decision on the ownership of IDB, which controls Cellcom, Israel's biggest mobile phone operator, and leading supermarket chain Super-Sol.

"I have studied the responses to the company's (IDB) request regarding the lack of substantial information about Ben-Moshe," wrote judge Eitan Orenstein, who added he had not yet received an adequate response from Ben-Moshe.

Creditors in IDB earlier this week approved a rescue plan submitted by Ben-Moshe and Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain, while rejecting a rival proposal from IDB's controlling shareholder Nochi Dankner.

Elsztain and Ben-Moshe received more than 75 percent of the votes from bondholders and bank creditors, the minimum needed for their approach to be approved. As a result, Dankner would lose control of IDB, which he bought a decade ago.

But in documents submitted on Wednesday, Dankner asked the court to reject the creditors' vote on grounds it was flawed and that his proposal was still better for the company.

Investigative accountant Yehuda Bar-Lev, working on behalf of IDB, filed a document that questioned Ben-Moshe's financial resources and said Ben-Moshe has avoided answering questions on the matter.

Ben-Moshe, owner of Xtra Group, said through his spokesman he would provide all the details the court wanted. The funds, he said, would come from units of Xtra - mainly its energy and telecoms companies.

"On Sunday, we will have the opportunity to give all answers to the judge," he said.

Many of the companies IDB owns have been hit by slowing economic growth and increased competition. IDB Holding owes bondholders 2 billion shekels ($573 million) and its subsidiary IDB Development owes a further 5.8 billion.

($1 = 3.4921 Israeli shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)