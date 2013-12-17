JERUSALEM Dec 17 An Israeli court approved on Tuesday a rescue plan proposed by Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain and his Israeli partner Motti Ben-Moshe that would give them ownership of debt-ridden IDB Holding Corp , a spokeswoman for IDB said.

The takeover, however, will only come into effect after Ben-Moshe discloses the full financing details of the deal, the spokeswoman said.

The court decision put an end to a high-profile battle over who will control the conglomerate, which through its pyramidal structure controls a slew of major companies in Israel.

IDB expanded rapidly over the past decade under controlling shareholder Nochi Dankner, whose rival proposal was rejected last week by creditors, but has been hit hard by slowing economic growth and increased market competition.

IDB Holding owes bondholders 2 billion shekels ($570 million) and its subsidiary IDB Development owes a further 5.8 billion.

($1 = 3.51 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen)