TEL AVIV Oct 24 Israel's IDB Holding Corp , is considering acquiring subsidiary Koor Industries to simplify the complex, pyramid-like structure of the debt-ridden conglomerate and to reduce costs.

The plan - one of two options IDB Holding is considering - would cut out overlapping staff and office expenses.

IDB has been selling off assets to reduce its hefty debts. It reported a big second-quarter loss that raised concerns it might not be able to pay them.

Koor would merge with or be acquired by IDB Holding, the top company in the pyramid. This would be done in conjunction with the receipt of a substantial loan from a foreign financial entity, IDB said.

According to the Calcalist financial news website, IDB is in talks with private equity firm KKR for a loan worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Under this new option, an offer would be made to buy Koor shares held by the public, Discount Investment Corp and IDB Development. The bonds of Koor and IDB Holding might be purchased or redeemed and use of Koor's assets might be made.

Shares in IDB Holding were up 11.3 percent in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, while Koor was gaining 11.8 percent and Discount 7.7 percent.

The other option being discussed would merge Koor with another subsidiary, Discount, or make Koor a wholly owned unit of Discount.

Under this option, an offer would be made to buy Koor shares held by the public as well as by IDB Development, a subsidiary of IDB Holding, IDB said. Koor's outstanding bonds could be purchased or redeemed under this option.

Discount holds 70 percent of Koor, while its parent IDB Development owns 13.3 percent and the public has 16.7 percent.

IDB Development holds 73.9 percent of Discount, whose subsidiaries include Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, Cellcom, the country's biggest mobile phone operator and real estate developer Property and Building.

Koor owns 2.4 percent of Credit Suisse and 40 percent of MA Industries, the world's biggest maker of generic crop protection products. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Louise Heavens)