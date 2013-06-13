BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
TEL AVIV, June 13 Israeli real estate developer Property & Building, a subsidiary of debt-ridden conglomerate IDB Holding, has agreed to sell the Barneys building in Chicago for $154 million.
The 9,000-square-metre building was purchased in 2011 for $122 million and together with rental income received over the past two years Property & Building had a pretax gain of $38 million, the company said on Thursday.
The buyer, who was not identified, is an American corporation specialising in shopping centres, Property & Building said.
The two main tenants of the building are Barneys New York and Citibank.
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
March 1 Fashion house BCBG Max Azria Group LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the latest casualty in the struggling U.S. retail sector, as shoppers abandon malls in favor of internet shopping.