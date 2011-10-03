Australia shares to open slightly higher; NZ flat

Australian shares are expected to edge up on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, supported by strong commodity and oil prices. Gold rose to a three-month peak on Wednesday, while copper prices rose after the world's top two mines said strikes and permit delays would force them to cut output. Oil prices rose slightly as investors covered short positions after a rise in U.S. crude inventories was not as massive as many had expected. The local share pr