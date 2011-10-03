BRIEF-Primerica Q4 earnings per share $1.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JERUSALEM Oct 3 Standard & Poor's Maalot on Monday lowered its rating for five companies in the IDB Group to 'A-" from 'A+', citing a sharp rise in the firms' leverage.
The Israeli unit of S&P also placed the companies on CreditWatch, with negative implications.
The companies include: IDB Holding Corp , IDB Development, Discount Investment Corp , Clal Industries and Investments and Koor Industries . (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Australian shares are expected to edge up on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, supported by strong commodity and oil prices. Gold rose to a three-month peak on Wednesday, while copper prices rose after the world's top two mines said strikes and permit delays would force them to cut output. Oil prices rose slightly as investors covered short positions after a rise in U.S. crude inventories was not as massive as many had expected. The local share pr
* Cincinnati Financial Corp- $42.95 book value per share at December 31, 2016, up $3.75 or 10 percent since December 31, 2015