DUBAI, June 19 Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) launched a $750 million five-year sharia-compliant bond, or sukuk, on Tuesday, with pricing expected later in the day.

The issue, the first from the supranational institution in over a year, is due to price at a spread of 40 basis points over midswaps, arranging banks said in a document, seen by Reuters.

Qatar's Barwa Bank, BNP Paribas, CIMB, HSBC, NCB Capital and Standard Chartered are joint lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal.

IDB, rated AAA, last tapped debt markets in May 2011, when it priced a $750 million five-year sukuk at a spread of 35 basis points over midswaps to yield 2.35 percent.[ID: nLDE74H1NW] (Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)