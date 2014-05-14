* Islamic Development Bank says issue could be around $1.5
bln
* Bank plans to go to the market every year
* IDB considering whether to guarantee planned Tunisian
sukuk
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, May 14 Islamic Development Bank (IDB)
, a Jeddah-based multilateral institution, plans to
issue a benchmark-sized Islamic bond or sukuk in around May next
year, the bank's President Ahmad Mohamed Ali said on Wednesday.
In February, IDB, which has a top-notch AAA rating, priced a
$1.5 billion, five-year sukuk, its largest ever Islamic bond.
"The new issue will for sure be close to this year's issue
... maybe a little more or a little less," Ali told Reuters on
the sidelines of an economic conference in the Bosnian capital
Sarajevo.
"We are planning to go to the market every year but the
amount will depend on different factors. We will inspect the
needs of the bank and the conditions on the market," Ali said.
He said that IDB, an international lender which has 56
member states and promotes economic development in Muslim
countries, was considering whether to guarantee Tunisia's
proposed 700 million dinar ($431.79 million) debut sukuk.
The Tunisian issue is aimed at helping the North African
economy recover after being hit by the 2011 uprising.
The issue had been planned for April or May but Tunisia's
central bank governor has said it was complex and was likely to
take longer.
"No decision has been taken yet," said Ali. He added that
IDB's insurance arm, the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance
of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), is also debating
whether to extend a sukuk insurance product to boost the credit
rating of Tunisia's sukuk.
ICIEC launched the insurance product last year, viewing that
the insurance policy could help sovereign issuers tap into
strong investor demand for investment-grade sukuk.
"It is a new product. This is just a proposal and it is
still under consideration," Ali said. But he said that IDB might
consider subscribing to the Tunisian sukuk.
"If Tunisia did issue a sukuk, IDB will definitely consider
participating in such an issue because it is our policy to
support our member countries in issuing their sukuk," Ali said.
($1 = 1.6212 Tunisian dinars)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)