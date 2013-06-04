TEL AVIV, June 4 Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain said a group of investors led by him is committed to investing $75 million in debt-ridden Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding.

"For us, IDB is a very, very strong company. We have studied the assets, we like the business," Elsztain told a news conference on Tuesday in his first appearance before Israeli media. "We want to inject that money immediately. Of course it does not depend only on us, we need also to have the blessing of the court."

Earlier this week IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner made a new debt restructuring offer in an attempt to appease bondholders seeking to oust him.

IDB controls Cellcom, Israel's leading mobile phone operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance and its subsidiary Koor Industries owns a 2.4 percent stake in Credit Suisse.

Many of the companies have been hard hit by a combination of slowing economic growth and increased competition. Dankner has said he would consider selling off assets to pay IDB's debts but Elsztain advised against selling assets "in the middle of a storm."

IDB Holding owes 2 billion shekels while its unit IDB Development owes 5.8 billion shekels ($1.6 billion) and its bondholders are seeking to have the company declared insolvent.

If bondholders accept the latest debt restructuring offer from Dankner, then Elsztain, who has already invested $25 million, will move forward with an additional $75 million investment.

A Tel Aviv court is due to decide on Thursday on whether to approve Dankner's proposal or whether to allow IDB bondholders to take control of the company.

Elsztain said he believed he and Dankner would receive a positive response from the court.

"The reason for my trip is only to confirm we are ready to move forward. I think our proposal is the only proposal that will bring new money into the company," Elsztain said.

"I think if we work together we will save the company and if we save the company it will be very good for Israel."

($1 = 3.67 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)