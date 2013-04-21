TEL AVIV, April 21 Bank Leumi has terminated a 150 million shekel ($41 million) debt forgiveness deal with Ganden Investments, owned by Israeli tycoon Nochi Dankner, which had caused a public outcry and led to an investigation by the Bank of Israel.

The debt write-off of one-third of the total owed by Ganden was criticised by politicians and parliament's finance committee is to discuss such debt agreements by Israeli banks this week.

Last week Leumi, which is 6 percent held by Israel's government, said it was suspending the deal but now it has decided to cancel it completely. The bank's chief executive has asked the team dealing with the matter to exercise all its options to collect the debt, the bank said on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the Bank of Israel said its banking regulator will continue its examination of the process that led to the decisions taken by Leumi, Israel's second-biggest bank.

Separately, Finance Minister Yair Lapid and Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer have decided to set up a committee that will examine the issue of debt arrangements.

The public has been outraged at a growing number of companies - some of which are owned by Israel's richest businessmen - looking to delay or reduce loan repayments.

Ganden is a private company through which Dankner controls heavily-indebted conglomerate IDB Holding Corp.

IDB, which has assets of $30 billion, controls Cellcom , Israel's leading mobile phone operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance. Its subsidiary Koor Industries owns a 2.4 percent stake in Credit Suisse.

In March, IDB, which has debt of 2.06 billion shekels, agreed on a settlement in principle with a representative of its bondholders.

The settlement and a capital injection depend on a deal with Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain, who in February bought 10 percent of Ganden for $25 million. He has an option to invest another $75 million to raise his holdings to 31 percent.

Dankner is due to meet Elsztain this week regarding the additional investment.

According to a statement from IDB, Ganden believes all parties involved could reach an understanding soon, including with regards to a debt deal with its banks. This, along with completion of the arrangement with bondholders, will enable an additional investment by Elsztain, the statement said.

Bank Leumi said Elsztain's investment in Ganden is subject to reaching agreements with the banking and financial systems, "which according to the bank's estimate cannot be carried out".

