BRIEF-INC FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 2.5 mln zlotys
* FY 2016 net loss of 2.5 million zlotys ($632,047) versus profit of 483,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian state-run lender IDBI Bank Ltd has close to 20 billion rupees ($328 million) loan exposure to companies affected by a Supreme Court order scrapping coal blocks but not all of it will be problematic, the lender's head said on Wednesday.
"We are assessing," M.S. Raghavan, chairman and managing director of IDBI Bank, told Reuters after the Supreme Court's verdict.
IDBI Bank shares were down 5.3 percent by 0924 GMT compared to a flat performance in the NSE index. The banking sector index fell about 1 percent. ($1 = 60.9650 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* FY 2016 net loss of 2.5 million zlotys ($632,047) versus profit of 483,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, March 21 A federal court in Florida ordered Neil Pecker and his company Vision Financial Partners to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution and fines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.
* Acquires liabilities from banking sector of total nominal value slightly over 0.5 million zlotys ($126,451) Source text for Eikon: