MUMBAI Aug 12 Indian state-run lender IDBI Bank
Ltd said on Tuesday it is not being investigated by
the country's top crime fighting agency over a loan to the
now-grounded carrier Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an
initial probe over the loan against both companies, a
spokeswoman for the agency said on Saturday.
"The preliminary enquiry initiated by CBI a few months ago
is against the borrower...and not against IDBI Bank, as reported
in the media," the lender said in a stock exchange filing.
"The Bank has been providing all the information and
documents sought by the agency in the matter and will continue
to extend full assistance to the agency in the said enquiry," it
said.
