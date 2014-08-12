MUMBAI Aug 12 Indian state-run lender IDBI Bank Ltd said on Tuesday it is not being investigated by the country's top crime fighting agency over a loan to the now-grounded carrier Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an initial probe over the loan against both companies, a spokeswoman for the agency said on Saturday.

"The preliminary enquiry initiated by CBI a few months ago is against the borrower...and not against IDBI Bank, as reported in the media," the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

"The Bank has been providing all the information and documents sought by the agency in the matter and will continue to extend full assistance to the agency in the said enquiry," it said.