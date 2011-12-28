BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group announced appointment of Michel Perera as Chief Investment Officer
* Has announced appointment of Michel Perera as Chief Investment Officer
NEW DELHI Dec 28 Indian lender IDBI Bank on Wednesday raised the interest rates offered on non-resident external (NRE) deposits to 9.5 percent, as it tries to attract dollar inflows amid a depreciating rupee.
The 9.5 percent rate is offered on deposits with maturity ranging from a year and one day to 10 years, IDBI Bank said in a statement.
Earlier, top private lender ICICI Bank said it will raise interest rates on NRE deposits by up to 9.25 percent, joining a growing number of Indian banks aiming to boost foreign currency inflows amid a depreciating rupee. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
LONDON, Feb 7 British banking executives and security experts are growing frustrated at the dearth of information available more than three months after 2.5 million pounds ($3.09 million) was stolen from Tesco Bank in the UK's biggest financial cyber heist.
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.