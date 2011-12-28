NEW DELHI Dec 28 Indian lender IDBI Bank on Wednesday raised the interest rates offered on non-resident external (NRE) deposits to 9.5 percent, as it tries to attract dollar inflows amid a depreciating rupee.

The 9.5 percent rate is offered on deposits with maturity ranging from a year and one day to 10 years, IDBI Bank said in a statement.

Earlier, top private lender ICICI Bank said it will raise interest rates on NRE deposits by up to 9.25 percent, joining a growing number of Indian banks aiming to boost foreign currency inflows amid a depreciating rupee. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)