April 27 Private equity owners of Interactive Data Corp plan to appoint financial advisers over the next few weeks to explore a sale or an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The financial information provider is seeking a valuation of more than $5 billion including debt, the source said.

IDC was taken private in 2010 by Silver Lake Group LLC and Warburg Pincus LLC for $3.4 billion in cash. IDC took on $2 billion in debt as part of the deal.

Silver Lake and Warburg Pincus together own 96 percent of IDC's capital stock as of March 4, according to the company's latest annual report.

The remaining is held by the company's management.

IDC provides financial data to clients who subscribe to its fixed-income evaluations, real-time market data, trading infrastructure services, and analytics.

