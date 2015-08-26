UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Research firm International Data Corp forecast a steeper fall in PC shipments in 2015 due to a large inventory of notebooks and the impact of a strong dollar, and said demand would not stabilize until 2017.
IDC expects shipments to fall 8.7 percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of a decline of 6.2 percent.
IDC said it had expected the second quarter to be a transition period as vendors prepare for Windows 10 systems in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.