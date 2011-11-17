* System is world's first to be chemical free, company says
By Ari Rabinovitch
HADERA, Israel, Nov 17 Israel's IDE
Technologies has unveiled a transportable desalination system
that uses traditional reverse osmosis technology but without the
need for chemicals, allowing cheaper and more eco-friendly
production of drinking water.
The unit, the first of its kind, is housed in a standard,
12-meter-long skid-mounted container and can produce between 500
and 10,000 cubic metres of water per day, depending on the water
type, the company said.
That would be enough for a hotel or small village in remote
areas or disaster sites that lost water supplies, said Fredi
Lokiec, IDE's executive vice president for special projects.
"We're bringing to the industry a facility that doesn't use
any type of chemicals. Completely green and environmentally
friendly," he said.
Israel is two-thirds arid and to deal with its own shortages
has become a world leader in water technologies, pioneering new
methods of drip irrigation, water recycling and desalination.
Reverse osmosis is a common desalination method where sea
water is passed through membranes under high pressure. Usually
chemicals are needed to clean the pre-treated water as well as
the membranes themselves. Lokiec said IDE developed
environmentally friendly biofilters that can do the job instead.
"It's very economical and is without the troubles of
handling chemicals and discharging them back into the
environment," he said.
IDE is co-owned by two of the country's biggest companies,
Israel Chemicals and Delek Group, and last
year opened the world's largest desalination plant to use
reverse osmosis in the coastal city of Hadera.
The new portable unit, called Progreen, was shown for the
first time to international delegations visiting Israel for its
annual water technology convention WATEC.
IDE would not disclose what each unit costs, but said it was
in line with market standards.
The company, together with Hutchison Water, a unit of Hong
Kong group Hutchison Whampoa, is now constructing in
Israel an even larger plant than the Hadera facility, which will
produce 150 million cubic metres of water each year at a cost of
around 2.01 shekels (57 cents) per cubic metre.
Once it is completed, over 50 percent of household water use
in Israel will come from desalinated sea water.
(Editing by Will Waterman)