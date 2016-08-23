Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Aug 23 Vodafone Group Plc's Indian arm is in exploratory talks around a possible merger with its smaller domestic rival Idea Cellular, according to a CNBC TV18 report on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
A spokesman for Vodafone India, India's No. 2 mobile carrier by market share, declined to comment on the report. A spokeswoman for Idea also declined to comment on the matter.
Shares in Idea, the country's No. 3 operator, rose 5.7 percent in afternoon trading following the news.
(Writing by Devidutta Tripathy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)