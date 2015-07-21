MUMBAI, July 21 India's Idea Cellular Ltd posted on Tuesday a better-than-expected 28 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher data revenue, and said it would introduce 4G LTE services in 10 service areas next year.

Net profit was 9.3 billion rupees ($146.36 million) in the quarter ended June 30, its fiscal first, compared with 7.28 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a net profit of 9.06 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, posted consolidated revenues of 87.98 billion rupees, 16.3 percent higher than a year earlier. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)