BRIEF-Seven West Media says FY17 management earnings guidance remains in line with co's AGM commentary
* Management earnings guidance for 2017 financial year remains in line with company's agm commentary
Jan 23 Idea Cellular, India's fourth-largest mobile operator by subscribers, has more than 2.25 million active 3G users as of December, Managing Director Himanshu Kapania told analysts on a conference call.
More than 5 percent of Idea's 106 million customers have subscribed to 3G services, he said, but not all use the premium services regularly.
Earlier on Monday, Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, reported a less-than-expected 17 percent fall in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in apple inc by 43.8 percent to 450,000 shares