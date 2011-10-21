* Net profit 1.06 bln rupees vs 1.58 bln rupees consensus

* Net profit down 41 pct on yr, revenue up 26 pct

* MD says hopeful of growth in non-voice revenue

* Idea shares fall 1.9 pct; outperforms broader mkt this yr (Adds management comment, details)

By Devidutta Tripathy

Oct 21 Idea Cellular , India's fourth-largest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, said it is focusing on growing its revenue from high-margin data services, after it reported a sharper-than-expected drop in quarterly profit.

Idea, part of India's Aditya Birla conglomerate controlled by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, said its consolidated net profit for the September quarter fell 41 percent, hit by higher interest costs and on foreign exchange losses.

The outlook for Idea and its rivals have improved after the companies raised voice call prices in July by about a fifth -- the first such increase in the ferociously competitive sector in at least two years.

Carriers in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market of 866 million users are also betting on a pick-up in premium data services, after they spent a total $21 billion in a state auction last year to buy third- and fourth-generation airwaves and launched 3G networks this year.

"We are closely monitoring the uptick of the non-voice revenue and I am hopeful that VAS (value-added services) contribution to the total revenue will continue its upward trajectory," Idea Managing Director Himanshu Kapania told analysts on a conference call.

Voice calls currently account for close to 90 percent of the Indian mobile sector's revenue but margins are much lower than data. Idea's revenue from value-added services, which include 3G data services, accounted for 13.2 percent of the total revenue in the September quarter.

Idea will source and sell "affordable" smartphones to "stimulate" demand for 3G services, Kapania said.

Idea, which spent $1.3 billion to buy 3G spectrum last year, said the company expanded the services to 20 of India's 22 telecoms zones through roaming pacts with rivals. Of its 100 million customers, 2.5 million are on 3G.

Idea shares, valued at about $6 billion, closed 1.9 percent lower in a Mumbai market that fell 0.9 percent. Idea stock is up 31 percent so far in 2011, outperforming a 5.3 percent gain in market leader Bharti Airtel , and an 18 percent fall in the broader market.

Q2 PROFIT FALLS

Idea, about a fifth owned by Malaysia's Axiata , said consolidated net profit fell to 1.06 billion rupees ($21 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended September from 1.80 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter rose 26 percent to 46.20 billion rupees.

A Reuters poll of brokerages had, on average, expected net profit of 1.58 billion rupees on revenue of 46.34 billion rupees.

Interest costs on the loans to build networks nearly tripled to 2.94 billion rupees from 1.03 billion in the year-ago quarter. Idea funded its 3G expansion by taking on more debt, while a sharp fall in the rupee's value against the dollar increased the cost of servicing foreign currency loans.

Idea had net debt of 112 billion rupees at end-September.

A weak rupee also increases Indian telecoms' firms capital expenditure as they buy most of their network equipments from foreign vendors.

Idea's average revenue per user, a key metric for telecoms firms, fell 7 percent on year to 155 rupees in the September quarter. But average realised rate per minute rose nearly 1 percent on year and 4 percent from the previous quarter helped by the call price increase. ($1=50.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and David Cowell)