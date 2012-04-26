MUMBAI, April 26 Idea Cellular,
India's third-largest mobile phone carrier by revenue, reported
a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit in line with estimates on
higher interest costs.
Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said
consolidated net profit fell to 2.4 billion rupees ($45.6
million) for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March, from 2.75
billion rupees reported a year earlier.
Analysts in a Reuters poll of 19 brokerages had on average
expected a net profit of 2.41 billion rupees for Idea, India's
fourth-ranked in terms of subscribers. The company had about 113
million mobile customers as of March.
Malaysia's Axiata owns about a fifth of Idea.
($1 = 52.6050 Indian rupees)
