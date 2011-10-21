Oct 21 Idea Cellular , India's fourth-largest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, on Friday reported a sharper-than-expected 41 percent fall in consolidated quarterly profit, weighed down by costs related to its third-generation network.

Idea, part of India's Aditya Birla Group, said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September fell to 1.06 billion rupees ($21 million) from 1.80 billion rupees a year earlier.

Brokerages had, on average, expected net profit of 1.58 billion rupees for the company, in which Malaysia's Axiata owns about a fifth, according to a Reuters poll.

($1=50.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)