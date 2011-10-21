Oct 21 Idea Cellular , India's
fourth-largest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, on Friday
reported a sharper-than-expected 41 percent fall in consolidated
quarterly profit, weighed down by costs related to its
third-generation network.
Idea, part of India's Aditya Birla Group, said consolidated
net profit for the quarter ended September fell to 1.06 billion
rupees ($21 million) from 1.80 billion rupees a year earlier.
Brokerages had, on average, expected net profit of 1.58
billion rupees for the company, in which Malaysia's Axiata
owns about a fifth, according to a Reuters poll.
($1=50.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)