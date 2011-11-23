MUMBAI Nov 23 Idea Cellular,
India's fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, on
Wednesday launched two low-cost smartphone models as it strives
to boost usage of third-generation (3G) wireless data services
in a price-sensitive market.
Idea, part of India's Aditya Birla conglomerate, will sell
the smartphones at 5,850 rupees ($110) and 7,992 rupees,
respectively. Idea will also bundle free data services as an
introductory offer, it said in a statement.
The touchscreen smartphones, based on the Android operating
system, are being sourced from Chinese firms Huawei and
ZTE, Idea's managing director Himanshu Kapania told
reporters in Mumbai, adding that the company was also studying
if it could enter the tablet PC market.
"We are not competing with handset makers. We want to
provide customers a low entry-point for smartphones," he said.
Smartphones accounted for 6 percent of the total mobile
device sales during the three months to September, said
technology researcher Gartner, which expects the share to
increase to 8 percent by next year.
With more than 870 million mobile connections, India is the
world's second-biggest wireless services market after China.
Indian mobile carriers including Idea launched 3G networks
this year after paying a total of more than $20 billion to buy
3G radio airwaves in a state auction last year. The companies
are betting on the pick up of the premium services to increase
margins although initial uptake has been slower than expected.
($1 = 52.2975 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Devidutta Tripathy; editing
by Malini Menon)