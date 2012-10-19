Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 19 India's Idea Cellular will bid in an upcoming auction of second-generation airwaves, a company source said on Friday, as the country's third biggest mobile phone carrier by revenue strives to restore its nationwide footprint.
Idea is set to lose seven of its permits after the Supreme Court order to revoke all licences awarded in a scandal-tainted process in 2008 and the auction is the last chance for the company to win them back.
"We are in the process of submitting our application," the source said, who declined to be named as the information was not public yet.
Friday is the deadline for companies to submit their application to participate in the auction, scheduled to start from Nov. 12. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)