April 25 Indian mobile phone operator Idea Cellular plans to spend 35 billion rupees ($643.66 million) as capital expenditure in the fiscal year that started this month, it said on Thursday.

The forecast excludes any payout related to mobile phone airwaves. The company had planned capital expenditure of 30 billion rupees for the previous fiscal year.

Earlier on Thursday, it reported a better-than-expected 30 percent rise in quarterly profit.

